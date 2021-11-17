Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

