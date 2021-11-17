Altus Group (AIF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altus Group (TSE: AIF) recently:

11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

11/12/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

10/28/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

10/5/2021 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Altus Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$68.00.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$67.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90. Altus Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$47.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.26.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

