Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,341 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $77.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

