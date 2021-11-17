Amalgamated Bank Invests $579,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of GTY stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.14%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.