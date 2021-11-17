Amalgamated Bank Invests $595,000 in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

