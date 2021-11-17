Amalgamated Bank Invests $603,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 270.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ELF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38.
In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
