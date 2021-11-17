Amalgamated Bank Invests $603,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 270.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

