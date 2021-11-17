Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.