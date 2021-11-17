Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SXI opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

