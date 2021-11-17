Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $401,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.