Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Shares Down 0.3%

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.50). Approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.48. The company has a market cap of £261.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

