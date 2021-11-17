Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amcor were worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

