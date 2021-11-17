AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 681.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $749.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $397.44 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

