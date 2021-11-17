Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

