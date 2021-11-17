American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,946 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

AEL stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.