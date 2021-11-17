American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.32

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 2338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

