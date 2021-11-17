American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

