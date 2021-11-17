America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.41. 63,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,343. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $826.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.