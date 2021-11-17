Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 342.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%.
Shares of USAS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 708,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,387. The firm has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.46.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
