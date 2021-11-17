Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $704.45 Million

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce sales of $704.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.30 million and the lowest is $687.60 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

