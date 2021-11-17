AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,830. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

