AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 414,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,830. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.
