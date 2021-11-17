AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HKIB remained flat at $$3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. AMTD International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

