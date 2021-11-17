AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE HKIB remained flat at $$3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,843. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. AMTD International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
About AMTD International
