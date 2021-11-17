Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. 149,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,778. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

