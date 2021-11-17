Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. Camden National reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 249,187 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 267.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

CAC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. 40,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $734.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

