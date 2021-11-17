Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 391.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

