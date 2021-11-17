Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

GIL traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 569,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

