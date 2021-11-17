Analysts Expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to Post $0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 656,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $193.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Grupo Supervielle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

