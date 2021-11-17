Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 189.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 69.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.