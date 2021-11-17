Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report sales of $330.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $322.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.60 million. UDR posted sales of $301.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.97.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 39,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.91, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,116,900. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

