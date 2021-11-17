Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $155.71

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,050. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

