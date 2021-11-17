Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Target Price at GBX 2,175.83

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.43).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday.

BRBY stock traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,924 ($25.14). 385,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,877.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,010.75. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

