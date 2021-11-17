Analysts Set Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Target Price at $14.15

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 101,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.