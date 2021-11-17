Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $187.13

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.13.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.14. The company had a trading volume of 349,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $201.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

