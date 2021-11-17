Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target at $164.63

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,677. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

