Analysts Set Forterra plc (LON:FORT) PT at GBX 311.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.50 ($4.07).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:FORT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 260.50 ($3.40). 78,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,607. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of £595.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.20.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

