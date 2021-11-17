Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $79.40

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,580. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.