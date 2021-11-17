Analysts Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Target Price at $57.40

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

OZON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZON stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 25,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ozon will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

