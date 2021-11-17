Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Target Price at $10.00

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $448,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

