Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Target Price at $10.00

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $448,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
