Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $67.29

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 943,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after acquiring an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 488,686 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

