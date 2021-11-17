Analyzing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get LivePerson alerts:

This table compares LivePerson and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -19.73% -33.52% -8.27% BigCommerce -28.59% -20.58% -16.30%

This table compares LivePerson and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 9.12 -$107.59 million ($1.29) -36.64 BigCommerce $152.37 million 26.76 -$37.56 million ($0.80) -71.66

BigCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LivePerson and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 3 8 0 2.73 BigCommerce 0 8 6 0 2.43

LivePerson presently has a consensus price target of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 50.81%. BigCommerce has a consensus price target of $70.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than BigCommerce.

Summary

LivePerson beats BigCommerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.