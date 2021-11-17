Analyzing Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coro Global has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Coupa Software and Coro Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 31.79 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -53.44 Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.39

Coro Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and Coro Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62 Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $297.53, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Coro Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20% Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42%

Summary

Coupa Software beats Coro Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

