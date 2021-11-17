Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

