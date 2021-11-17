Annette Tumolo Sells 1,546 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annette Tumolo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $770.98 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $507.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $760.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $704.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.