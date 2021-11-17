Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMNL stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Applied Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Applied Minerals Company Profile

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

