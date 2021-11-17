Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 1,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,272. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $359.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 177.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

