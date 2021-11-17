Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 275.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

