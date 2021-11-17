AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 319.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 325.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

JNCE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNCE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

