AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,228 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.