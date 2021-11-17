AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

