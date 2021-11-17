AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

