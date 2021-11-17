AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.67%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.